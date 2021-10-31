BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Receives $21.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

BRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on BRT Apartments in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRT. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in BRT Apartments by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 178,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BRT Apartments by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BRT Apartments by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in BRT Apartments by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BRT Apartments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.90. 13,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. BRT Apartments has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The company has a market cap of $361.78 million, a PE ratio of -39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.49.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.14%.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.