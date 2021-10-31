Bruce & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Bruce & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Fate Therapeutics comprises 1.0% of Bruce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bruce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FATE. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $53.80 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.64 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.74.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $2,941,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $306,615.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,949,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,749 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

