Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $576.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will report $576.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $580.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $569.53 million. Bruker reported sales of $511.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bruker.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

NASDAQ BRKR traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.30. The stock had a trading volume of 471,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,121. Bruker has a twelve month low of $41.31 and a twelve month high of $92.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.52 and its 200 day moving average is $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,695,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Bruker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,522,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Bruker by 95.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,494,000 after buying an additional 587,464 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Bruker during the second quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bruker by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,864,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,695,000 after buying an additional 51,993 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

See Also: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bruker (BRKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.