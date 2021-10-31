Brunswick (NYSE:BC) PT Raised to $120.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price target upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.91% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.93.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $93.09 on Friday. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.52.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BC. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Brunswick by 189.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth approximately $530,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.