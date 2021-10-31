BTIG Research Begins Coverage on fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, fuboTV currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.56.

Shares of FUBO opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.90. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 196.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,960,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 9,530.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 37.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

