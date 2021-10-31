Builders Union LLP Buys Shares of 816,910 Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC)

Builders Union LLP bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 816,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,000. Altimeter Growth accounts for approximately 1.4% of Builders Union LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Builders Union LLP owned approximately 1.31% of Altimeter Growth at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the second quarter worth about $85,000. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth during the first quarter worth about $154,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altimeter Growth alerts:

Separately, New Street Research initiated coverage on Altimeter Growth in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:AGC opened at $12.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $18.11.

Altimeter Growth Profile

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Altimeter Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimeter Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.