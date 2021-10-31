Burrage Capital Management LLC Invests $1.59 Million in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Burrage Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000. Revolution Medicines makes up 1.6% of Burrage Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RVMD. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 64.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 133.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 34.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $56.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.38.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 355.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 million. On average, research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RVMD shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.