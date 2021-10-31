BWX Technologies (BWXT) to Release Earnings on Monday

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect BWX Technologies to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect BWX Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $56.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $52.31 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average is $59.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $289,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,022.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $55,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,895.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,600 shares of company stock worth $434,399 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BWX Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,845 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of BWX Technologies worth $10,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

