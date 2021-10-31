Caas Capital Management LP Invests $12.54 Million in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,542,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,861,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,131,000 after purchasing an additional 107,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,592,000 after purchasing an additional 453,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,636,000 after purchasing an additional 429,140 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,823,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,490,000 after purchasing an additional 57,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at $97.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.57. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.32.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LSPD shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.93.

Lightspeed POS Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

