Caas Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 140,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,011,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,885,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,467,000 after buying an additional 1,370,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,148,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,033,556,000 after buying an additional 308,761 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,970,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,864,000 after purchasing an additional 853,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,022,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,439,000 after purchasing an additional 410,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,079,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,616,000 after purchasing an additional 284,272 shares in the last quarter.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

REXR opened at $67.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $68.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

REXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

