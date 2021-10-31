Caas Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,437 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,554,000. Tyler Technologies comprises approximately 0.3% of Caas Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Tyler Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total value of $2,935,804.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total value of $1,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL opened at $543.22 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $546.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.84.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

