Caas Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 274,221 Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 274,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of Broadstone Net Lease at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 597.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,590,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681,995 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 56,865.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,403,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,383,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 177.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,065,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 865.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,408 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $26.59 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion and a PE ratio of 56.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.94.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

BNL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

