Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.39

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.39 and last traded at $28.91, with a volume of 7752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 50.27%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 85.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

