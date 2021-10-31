Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,686,000 after purchasing an additional 300,112 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 74,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after acquiring an additional 327,105 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $108.44 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $78.49 and a 1-year high of $109.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.12 and a 200-day moving average of $105.47.

