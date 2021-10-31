Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $229.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.25. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $155.15 and a 52-week high of $232.78.

