Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.76 Million Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 184,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,694,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 171.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,778,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,685 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $699,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 45,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 38,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMB stock opened at $109.89 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.70 and a 1 year high of $116.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.17 and its 200-day moving average is $111.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

