Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $5.05 Million Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up about 1.1% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYV opened at $84.31 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.10 and its 200-day moving average is $83.82.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

