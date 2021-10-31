Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 178 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $271.96 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $189.92 and a one year high of $272.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.34.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

