California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.53%.

NASDAQ CALB traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.26. California BanCorp has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $19.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in California BanCorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of California BanCorp worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.32% of the company’s stock.

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

