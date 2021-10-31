California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share.

CWT opened at $60.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.71. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $44.26 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.18.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $44,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $47,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,696 shares of company stock valued at $108,474 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in California Water Service Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,577 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.80% of California Water Service Group worth $22,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.