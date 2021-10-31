Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will post sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.76 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90 billion. Camping World posted sales of $1.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year sales of $6.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CWH shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist cut their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Camping World by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,647 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 1st quarter worth about $20,313,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Camping World by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,264,000 after acquiring an additional 246,478 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its holdings in Camping World by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 341,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 171,439 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Camping World by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,140,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,749,000 after acquiring an additional 168,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWH opened at $37.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 3.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.70%.

Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

