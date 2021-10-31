Canaccord Genuity Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,350.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $3,350.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,122.25.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,960.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,819.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,588.15. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,601.57 and a twelve month high of $2,973.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 106.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,072,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118,821 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,317,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,059 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,737,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,699 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

