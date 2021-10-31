Canaccord Genuity Trims Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Target Price to $188.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $236.00 to $188.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.85.

Shares of TDOC opened at $149.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.85 and its 200-day moving average is $149.46. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $120.67 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $502,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,637 shares of company stock worth $2,857,885. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,663,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,300,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,045,398,000 after purchasing an additional 353,835 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 4.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,805,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,116,602,000 after purchasing an additional 388,063 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 27.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 28.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $946,335,000 after buying an additional 1,244,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

