Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 1,045 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,722,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 2.18% of Avantor worth $451,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 444,541.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,410,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,850 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Avantor by 17.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,234,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,341 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Avantor by 16.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Avantor by 2.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,090,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,733 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avantor by 19.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,310,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $3,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,279,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,651,457.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 458,683 shares of company stock valued at $18,503,592. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $40.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.47. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Avantor from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

