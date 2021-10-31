Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 555,276 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,782,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555,276 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.69% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $359,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $184.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $242.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.52.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.53.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.