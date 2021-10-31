Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,940,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 471,023 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.7% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $615,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Camden National Bank grew its position in Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 13.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $685,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 41.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 612,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,707,000 after buying an additional 180,405 shares during the period. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $5,301,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

NYSE:BAC opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $402.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

