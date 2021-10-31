Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 41.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,853,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 829,669 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $413,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195,915 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $594,000,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 24.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after buying an additional 1,930,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 62.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $607,499,000 after buying an additional 1,858,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 10,848.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,700,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $246,247,000 after buying an additional 1,684,726 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $115.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $143.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.36.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

