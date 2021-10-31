Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $289.49 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,231,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,752 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.31% of Moderna worth $289,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Moderna by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after buying an additional 2,427,704 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,223,000 after buying an additional 1,552,925 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Moderna by 30,664.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,886,000 after buying an additional 1,509,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,385,000 after buying an additional 1,452,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $345.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $378.38 and a 200-day moving average of $290.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.55 and a twelve month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.20.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $8,948,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,386,843.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $708,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,250 shares of company stock valued at $146,848,725 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

