Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,072,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 144,244 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.1% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.62% of Union Pacific worth $895,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 53,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 57.3% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Union Pacific by 42.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 64,403 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,348 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $829,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 19,948 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.75.

UNP stock opened at $241.40 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $173.13 and a 52 week high of $243.91. The company has a market capitalization of $155.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $215.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

