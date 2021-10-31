Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 622,053 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 26,174 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Netflix were worth $328,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after buying an additional 113,836 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,181,549,000 after buying an additional 86,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,510,833,000 after buying an additional 269,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,619,475,000 after buying an additional 121,850 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,977 shares of company stock valued at $77,862,889. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $690.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.41 and a 1 year high of $690.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $607.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $546.50. The company has a market cap of $305.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.53, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 target price on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.76.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

