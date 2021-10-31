Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives C$145.65 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$146.29.

CNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities set a C$175.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$169.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

CNR traded up C$0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$164.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,338. The company has a market cap of C$116.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$146.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$138.73. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$125.00 and a 1 year high of C$168.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

In related news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at C$2,133,805,119.08. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 333,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.95, for a total transaction of C$50,327,565.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,015,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,417,915,095.41. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,717,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,640,243.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

