Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $41.55. 1,014,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,589. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $67.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.68. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 73.7% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,822,633 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,727,000 after purchasing an additional 773,429 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,664,886 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $74,653,000 after purchasing an additional 746,850 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,801,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,801,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,792,000. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

