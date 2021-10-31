Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) vs. Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Financial Contrast

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Candel Therapeutics and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Candel Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Adaptimmune Therapeutics $3.96 million 199.84 -$130.09 million ($0.90) -5.63

Candel Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Candel Therapeutics and Adaptimmune Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Candel Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics 1 3 1 0 2.00

Candel Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 36.54%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $8.40, indicating a potential upside of 65.68%. Given Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Adaptimmune Therapeutics is more favorable than Candel Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.5% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Candel Therapeutics and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Candel Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Adaptimmune Therapeutics -2,391.97% -45.65% -34.39%

Summary

Candel Therapeutics beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Candel Therapeutics Inc. is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

