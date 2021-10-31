Canfor’s (CFP) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Canfor (TSE:CFP) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$35.00 price objective on the stock.

CFP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canfor in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.33.

TSE:CFP opened at C$25.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. Canfor has a 12 month low of C$16.07 and a 12 month high of C$35.53. The company has a market cap of C$3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.96.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$6.26 by C($0.50). The firm had revenue of C$2.50 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Canfor will post 4.3899999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

