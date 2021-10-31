Canfor’s (CFP) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Canfor (TSE:CFP) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$35.00 price objective on the stock.
CFP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canfor in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.33.
TSE:CFP opened at C$25.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. Canfor has a 12 month low of C$16.07 and a 12 month high of C$35.53. The company has a market cap of C$3.19 billion and a PE ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.96.
About Canfor
Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.
