Capital International Ltd. CA Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,643 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth about $1,091,544,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Visa by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,850,269,000 after buying an additional 2,009,038 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Visa by 84.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,304,000 after buying an additional 1,286,151 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 37.6% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,484,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $949,589,000 after buying an additional 1,226,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,580 shares of company stock worth $9,878,619. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $211.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Several analysts have commented on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.69.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

