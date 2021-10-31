Capital International Ltd. CA Has $15.95 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Capital International Ltd. CA decreased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $15,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in CME Group by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in CME Group by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in CME Group by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.36.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $109,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,447 shares of company stock worth $2,528,885. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CME stock opened at $220.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.35. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.80 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.