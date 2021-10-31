Capital International Ltd. CA Has $6.51 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.83.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 498,374 shares of company stock worth $129,889,242. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $254.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $275.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.31.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

