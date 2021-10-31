Capital International Ltd. CA Lowers Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Capital International Ltd. CA trimmed its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 24,567 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA owned about 0.05% of Trimble worth $10,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 77,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 45,093 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $645,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $87.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.95.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,492.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at $7,941,058.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $5,304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

