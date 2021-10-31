Capital International Sarl Sells 18,240 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital International Sarl decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,783 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 18,240 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after buying an additional 16,936,808 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after buying an additional 6,258,117 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,105,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,147,192 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $431,557,000 after buying an additional 1,531,567 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,843,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $468,419,000 after buying an additional 1,492,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.15 and a 200-day moving average of $59.55. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.63 and a 1 year high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -189.69%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

