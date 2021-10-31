Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target increased by Barclays from $197.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on COF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.47.
NYSE COF opened at $151.03 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $71.27 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.64.
In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after buying an additional 1,771,101 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 32.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,815,000 after buying an additional 983,352 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 62.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,144,000 after buying an additional 945,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,530,000 after buying an additional 902,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
