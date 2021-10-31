Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target increased by Barclays from $197.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on COF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.47.

NYSE COF opened at $151.03 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $71.27 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 25.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after buying an additional 1,771,101 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 32.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,815,000 after buying an additional 983,352 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 62.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,144,000 after buying an additional 945,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,530,000 after buying an additional 902,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

