Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) & Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Head-To-Head Review

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) and Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Capstar Financial and Glen Burnie Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstar Financial 32.35% 13.66% 1.53% Glen Burnie Bancorp 17.91% 7.21% 0.60%

Capstar Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Glen Burnie Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Capstar Financial pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capstar Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capstar Financial and Glen Burnie Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstar Financial $135.10 million 3.60 $24.70 million $1.42 15.47 Glen Burnie Bancorp $14.68 million 2.25 $1.67 million N/A N/A

Capstar Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Capstar Financial has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glen Burnie Bancorp has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Capstar Financial and Glen Burnie Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstar Financial 0 0 5 0 3.00 Glen Burnie Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capstar Financial presently has a consensus target price of $22.75, indicating a potential upside of 3.55%. Given Capstar Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capstar Financial is more favorable than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.9% of Capstar Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Capstar Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Capstar Financial beats Glen Burnie Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals. It also offers correspondent banking services to meet the needs of smaller community banks as well as various retail and consumer products. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc. Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans. It also offers various ancillary products and services, which include safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, wire transfers, automated teller machines, telephone banking, and customer call center services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Glen Burnie, MD.

