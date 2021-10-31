Cargojet (CJT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.48 per share for the quarter.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.90 million.

TSE CJT opened at C$197.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$200.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$187.76. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$159.80 and a 12-month high of C$250.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$206.70, for a total value of C$413,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$542,587.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CJT shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Cargojet from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. National Bankshares cut Cargojet from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$228.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$300.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$241.00.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

