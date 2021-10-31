CarParts.com (PRTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $157.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.33 million. On average, analysts expect CarParts.com to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $15.23 on Friday. CarParts.com has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $795.25 million, a P/E ratio of -253.79 and a beta of 2.69.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRTS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

In related news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 3,584 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $63,400.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim Barnes sold 2,400 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $39,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,100 shares of company stock worth $3,053,542 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CarParts.com stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,445,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 373,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.68% of CarParts.com worth $49,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

