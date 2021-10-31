Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Carriage Services posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carriage Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of CSV opened at $51.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $917.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day moving average of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $52.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

In other news, EVP Steven D. Metzger acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $36,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $189,658.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 7.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

