Carry (CRE) Price Tops $0.0116 on Exchanges

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Carry has a total market capitalization of $100.13 million and approximately $13.86 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Carry has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00092517 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00020714 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000040 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003351 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Carry Profile

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,654,564,011 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

