Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $235.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $232.00. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.19% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CAT. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.05.
Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $204.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $153.04 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The firm has a market cap of $111.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.
In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
