Caxton Corp Buys 635 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Caxton Corp raised its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 74.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Caxton Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.29.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total transaction of $7,502,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO opened at $398.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $426.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.92. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $380.00 and a 12 month high of $553.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $338.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

