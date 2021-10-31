Caxton Corp Has $829,000 Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 74.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,059 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.6% of Caxton Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Caxton Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 21,167 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 1,574,459 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $426,521,000 after buying an additional 53,747 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 280.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,757,338 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $476,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,529 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,695,702 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,001,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,863 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $331.62 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.62 and a fifty-two week high of $332.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target (up from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.46.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.