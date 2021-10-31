Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $131.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.45. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.43%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,036 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Cboe Global Markets worth $46,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBOE. Argus upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

