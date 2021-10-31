Ccore (CCO) Price Tops $0.0227 on Exchanges

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. During the last week, Ccore has traded 40.8% higher against the US dollar. Ccore has a market cap of $38,667.05 and $97.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00048844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $139.61 or 0.00226535 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.62 or 0.00096744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Ccore

CCO is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

